Santa Fe looks to hire for unique parks and recreation positions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe prides itself on its outdoor spaces and parks, and now the city is hoping to take its park experience to the next level.

“I come here daily, I walk my dog around here daily,” said local Xavier Jackson.

Jackson and his pup are regulars at Frenchy’s Park in Santa Fe. It’s one of 77 parks in the capital city with nice walking paths, a playground, and vegetation. You can easily say it’s an inviting park.

“I don’t go to a lot of different parks and Frenchy’s is pretty well taken care of,” said local Kathy Rappaport.

In an effort to keep Frenchy’s Park in good condition, as well as the other city parks, the City Different is well, trying something different.

“It’s the Santa Fe Parks Ranger positions,” said Santa Fe Parks and Rec director John Munoz.

Opening up four new job positions dedicated to their parks, but their responsibilities go beyond normal park duties.

“They’ll be spending time in different parks answering questions or report issues like repairs or vandalism or whatnot,” said Munoz.

They’ll be the jacks of all trades. Fixing repairs, being the watchdogs of the parks in an effort to lessen the load on police and even be a city ambassador, prepared to know all things Santa Fe.

“If we have a visitor that’s out of town that wants to know the best burrito place or taco place, they’ll be able to give them some answers,” said Munoz.

“I think that sounds like a great idea,” said Rappaport.

Locals who KRQE News 13 spoke with like this new idea, believing the Parks Rangers will give park-goers a better visit overall.

“So it’s nice that people will be looking out for them,” said Rappaport.

“Making them feel safe being at the park,” said Jackson.

Those Parks Rangers jobs aren’t open yet. The city will post the job openings next month.