Santa Fe looks to boost pay for police officers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe could be upping the ante in its push to fill its police force. The police union and mayor have negotiated a new contract that would include a 30 percent pay boost for officers in their first four years on the force.

With 28 officer vacancies, it’s a move to attract and retain officers. That translates to $22 an hour for the first two years. By five years, it’s $30 an hour.

It’s still less than the $29 an hour incoming Albuquerque police officers make, but it’s closer to the starting pay for State Police at $23 an hour. The contract still needs approval from the Santa Fe City Council.