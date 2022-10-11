SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda.

Story continues below:

Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have permanent work are also eligible, but this project must have a bigger budget than their last, or they haven’t been commissioned in the last five years. Artists must also be 18 or older. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.