SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda.

Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have permanent work are also eligible, but this project must have a bigger budget than their last, or they haven’t been commissioned in the last five years. Artists must also be 18 or older. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 17.