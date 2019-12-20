Santa Fe local styles hair in Disney’s ‘Mandalorian’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new episode of the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” is now available on Disney+ Friday morning, but did you know that a New Mexican worked on the hit series?

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Maria Sandoval from Santa Fe has long been a fan of the Star Wars franchise. After completing cosmetology school, Sandoval began working as a stylist in the film industry.

Now, she’s using her skills for Disney’s streaming hit series. Sandoval tells the Santa Fe New Mexcian that it’s a dream come true to work on a story that has impacted so many lives.