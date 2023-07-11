SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, Santa Fe’s main public library had to shut down due to plumbing issues. Now, as of Tuesday, July 11, the library is back up and running.

The library is still working to repair some issues; however, the space is back open for public use. According to the library, a small section will still be sectioned off as repairs continue, but items from that area can still be accessed by library staff if needed.

“Repair work on damaged carpeting and minor cosmetic fixes will continue after the building reopens…Work from the repairs may generate some added noise in the Library. Patience is appreciated until the work is complete.” Santa Fe Public Library

