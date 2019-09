SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Santa Fe has a new tourism campaign.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports “Uncover Your Different” is the motto for a new ad promoting the city. Officials hope to tap into people’s emotions by explaining what one can experience while in one of the oldest cities in North America.

The campaign will appear on social media outlets including Instagram and Facebook as well as online tv services such as Hulu. The campaign will continue into next year.