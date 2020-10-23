Santa Fe Indigenous Center gives out holiday gift bags

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cars were lined up outside the Indigenous Center in Santa Fe on Friday ready to receive a holiday gift bag. Officials were giving out bags filled with pumpkins, carving kit, and pumpkin recipes for people to try at home.

There was also a fry bread children’s book inside that tells the story of a traditional Native American family. “We try to make it fun and we try and get the family units involved so that they’re creating projects with their kids,” said Caren Gala, director at the Santa Fe Indigenous Center.

The center has been doing bi-weekly community drives to help Native Americans in need during the pandemic. Originally known as the Santa Fe Indian Center, the organization recently changed its name to the Santa Fe Indigenous Center in order to be more inclusive.

