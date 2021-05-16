Santa Fe Indian Market to offer in-person, virtual sales in its 99th year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After going virtual last year, the Santa Fe Indian Market is making a comeback. The market will be back up and running in-person this August, starting Saturday the 21.

It will host about 500 artists from across the country. Officials say this year’s market will be smaller with capacity at 75%. The number of tickets allowed is still in the works but they do plan to keep the online market running, as well. This will mark the event’s 99th year.