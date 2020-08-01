Santa Fe Indian Market to go virtual this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that some of the busiest COVID testing locations in Albuquerque are not testing asymptomatic people, are wait times and results getting any faster? Some locations are still seeing thousands of people a day get tested for COVID, so there's been a bit of a backlog. Some people are waiting up to a week to get their results.

"When you go from 5,000 tests a day to 7,500 tests a day, you don't have the supplies in that one day, so you do what we call put them in the Q… then you do 7,000 again the next day and the next day and you get a delay," said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.