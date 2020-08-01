Santa Fe Indian Market to go virtual this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indian Market is going virtual this year due to the pandemic. The market says it will show new free content every day through the month of August including a panel discussion, a native American clothing contest and content from Santa Fe organizations. There are several marquee events that require a paid membership and those include previews of artwork submitted for judging, live auction and the finale concert.

