SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indian Market‘s 2023 event started on Saturday. The market has been running for more than a century.

Celebrating its 101st market, this event was highly anticipated by many. The market showcases a wide range of traditional and contemporary Native American art with things like jewelry, pottery, or paintings.

The Santa Fe Indian Market is the largest native arts show in the world. The event is free to the public. It’s open on Sunday and ends at 5 p.m.