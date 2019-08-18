Santa Fe Indian Market brings artists, collectors to Plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Thousands of visitors were in the state capital this weekend for the 98th Annual Santa Fe Indian Market.

Around a thousand artists from across North America came to showcase and sell their craftwork downtown. It’s one of the world’s largest shows of indigenous artwork.

One vendor says the event helps represent culture over the years.

“To see how evolution changes through artwork and the sounds of the music, I think to see that transition over time is the most beautiful thing you can have, imagine, and experience,” said Elmer Thompson of Elmer Thompson Apparel.

The two-day event just wrapped up with no costs to visitors.