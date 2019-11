SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is partnering with Google to help people plan their commute.

Santa Fe Trails and Pick-up Transit System are now on Google Maps. It allows users to better plan their trips by bus or rail with departure and arrival times, and they’ll have access to a menu of options.

Users can also customize their routes more conveniently. City officials say the new service works throughout central and northern New Mexico.