Santa Fe implements median maintenance plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s new Special Weeds Action Team (SWAT) is taking the next step in their plan to keep the medians in the city clean. It comes after an especially big weed problem this summer and a surge of complaints.

Old Pecos Trail is one of those high priority medians, chosen by the city because of the amount of traffic that passes through the area, and the high visibility.

Thursday afternoon, the SWAT team started their ten-step program by making a trip to 20 of the problem medians in the city. Once they’re done evaluating them, they can move forward with producing a standard design that would make maintaining each of them easier.

“This is the first step today,” said John Munoz, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Santa Fe. “We have a rough idea of which medians we want to address and pilot throughout the city, but again, this is a show-and-tell. We’re expecting our experts, which is the task force, to help make that decision.”

The next step will be to convert those medians to xeriscape. The city says the SWAT team will also be evaluating which medians are considered too difficult to maintain. Those medians are likely to be converted to a cement stamp.

The city says even the medians that are stamped will follow an attractive Santa Fe-inspired theme. The city says it will not be using any chemical poisons throughout the process.

The city is also planning to invest in equipment that will make cleaning the medians easier. Officials say residents can expect a big difference in the medians in the upcoming growing season.