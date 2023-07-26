ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are many historic hotels across the United States. USA Today is asking people to vote for their favorite historic hotel and a New Mexico city has been nominated. ‘La Fonda on the Plaza‘ has been nominated as a ‘Favorite Historic Hotel.’

La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe is currently number 17 on the leaderboard which consists of 20 spots. People can vote until Monday, August 7 at noon ET. The 10 best historic hotels will be announced on Friday, August 18.

The history of Santa Fe’s La Fonda on the plaza was established hundreds of years ago. This is the only hotel located on the historic Santa Fe plaza.

Current Leadership for Best Historic Hotel – As of 7/26/23

  1. Historic Hotel Bethlehem – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
  2. The Peabody Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee
  3. Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa – Point Clear, Alabama
  4. The Pfister Hotel – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  5. The Royal Hawaiian – Honolulu, Hawaii
  6. Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa – Mobile, Alabama
  7. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa – Riverside, California
  8. Hotel del Coronado – Coronado, California
  9. Island House Hotel – Mackinac Island, Michigan
  10. Lord Baltimore Hotel – Baltimore, Maryland
  11. Chicago Athletic Association – Chicago, Illinois
  12. Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York
  13. The Don CeSar – St. Pete Beach, Florida
  14. The Hermitage Hotel – Nashville, Tennessee
  15. Hotel Monteleone – New Orleans, Louisiana
  16. West Baden Springs Hotel – West Baden Springs, Indiana
  17. La Fonda on the Plaza – Santa Fe, New Mexico
  18. Many Glacier Hotel – Babb, Montana
  19. Crowne Plaza Key West – La Concha – Key West, Florida
  20. Oheka Castle – Huntington, New York

