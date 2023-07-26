ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are many historic hotels across the United States. USA Today is asking people to vote for their favorite historic hotel and a New Mexico city has been nominated. ‘La Fonda on the Plaza‘ has been nominated as a ‘Favorite Historic Hotel.’

La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe is currently number 17 on the leaderboard which consists of 20 spots. People can vote until Monday, August 7 at noon ET. The 10 best historic hotels will be announced on Friday, August 18.

The history of Santa Fe’s La Fonda on the plaza was established hundreds of years ago. This is the only hotel located on the historic Santa Fe plaza.

Current Leadership for Best Historic Hotel – As of 7/26/23

Historic Hotel Bethlehem – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania The Peabody Memphis – Memphis, Tennessee Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa – Point Clear, Alabama The Pfister Hotel – Milwaukee, Wisconsin The Royal Hawaiian – Honolulu, Hawaii Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa – Mobile, Alabama The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa – Riverside, California Hotel del Coronado – Coronado, California Island House Hotel – Mackinac Island, Michigan Lord Baltimore Hotel – Baltimore, Maryland Chicago Athletic Association – Chicago, Illinois Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York The Don CeSar – St. Pete Beach, Florida The Hermitage Hotel – Nashville, Tennessee Hotel Monteleone – New Orleans, Louisiana West Baden Springs Hotel – West Baden Springs, Indiana La Fonda on the Plaza – Santa Fe, New Mexico Many Glacier Hotel – Babb, Montana Crowne Plaza Key West – La Concha – Key West, Florida Oheka Castle – Huntington, New York

