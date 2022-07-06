SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations to the Bicentennial Pool in Santa Fe are officially complete. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting for the $2.3 million project on Wednesday.

The pool was shut down in 2020 because of major leaks. The improvements include a new lap pool, new decking, and landscaping around the pools, as well as a host of repairs and preventative maintenance. They also made some eco-friendly changes, like new energy-saving lighting and water-saving fixtures.

“We really have to thank our governing body for last year having the vision and foresight to really invest in this community gem. This resource that so many of us grew up coming to, and want our kids to keep coming to,” said Community Health and Safety Department Director Kyra Ochoa.

The city is also rolling out a new lineup of activities at the pool such as the Learn to Swim program for kids.