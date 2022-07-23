SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 150 unwanted guns were turned over to authorities during a Saturday morning gun buyback event in Santa Fe Saturday morning. The city and the Santa Fe Police Department held the event at Fiesta Nissan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to prevent gun violence.

After turning in their unwanted weapons, people were given a gift card worth between $100 and $250. All the weapons will be checked to ensure they aren’t stolen and returned to the owner if they are. They even gave out free gun locks.