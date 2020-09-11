Santa Fe hosts gun buyback event Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Police Department is partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence for the 2020 Gun Buyback Event on September 12. “This a great opportunity to turn in a gun that you haven’t used in years or one you have no need for anymore,” said Chief Andrew Padilla in a news release.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Police Headquarters, located at 2515 Camino Entrada.

People will receive gift cards in exchange for guns. New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence’s goal is to reduce injury and death from firearms and the group will also be providing gun locks to gun owners at no cost.

The value of the gift card is dependent on the firearm turned in:

$250.00 for a semi-automatic rifle

$200.00 for a semi-automatic handgun

$100.00 for a long guns and pistols

According to a news release, this is the third event SFPD and NMPGV has held to support responsible gun ownership and keep unwanted firearms out of the wrong hands.

Participants can turn in as many firearms as they like, but they must be unloaded but in working condition. Participants will be required to comply with COVID-safe practices and wear a face covering.

Related Coverage