Santa Fe hosts drive-in concert event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music lovers, Team Everything, and AMP Concerts with support from Meow Wolf are hosting a drive-in concert experience. Tickets start at $55 per car and will feature a lineup of five artists. The concert will take place at the Santa Fe Horse Park on Friday. Attendees will have a reserved spot that is socially distanced and have enough room for dancing. There will be food vendors on site and cash prizes for the best tailgate.

