SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Music lovers, Team Everything, and AMP Concerts with support from Meow Wolf are hosting a drive-in concert experience. Tickets start at $55 per car and will feature a lineup of five artists. The concert will take place at the Santa Fe Horse Park on Friday. Attendees will have a reserved spot that is socially distanced and have enough room for dancing. There will be food vendors on site and cash prizes for the best tailgate.
Latest News
- City of Roswell looks to hire company to organize future UFO Festivals
- Santa Fe hosts drive-in concert event
- Highway project near Eunice, New Mexico to start next month
- Las Cruces emergency crews heading to Luna Co. to rescue residents stranded by flooded waters
- Commercial areas of Isleta Project open to personal fuelwood collection