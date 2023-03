SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting its 2023 COVID-19 memorial day Monday. The event is a way to honor those who died or have been affected by COVID and to honor essential workers.

The event is Monday at noon on the Santa Fe Plaza. It will include a moment of silence at 12 p.m., followed by a moment of cheer and appreciation for essential workers. The city designated the first Monday in March as Covid-19 memorial day back in 2021.