Santa Fe hopes to add ‘Miracle Field’ park for people with disabilities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a park where everyone can play. The City of Santa Fe is looking to build a high-tech, sensory field perfect for people with disabilities.

“They are amazing,” said Angelic Chavez. “I want them to lead, I want them to encourage their peers.” Chavez is Jared and Savannah’s mom. “Both of them have special needs and they inspire me to work up all kinds of things in this city,” said Chavez.

Chavez likes taking her kids to Santa Fe parks but hates seeing them on the sidelines. “Those wood chips or there’s rubber tires and wheelchairs can’t go through that and they have to watch from the outside and isn’t that what they do all the time, like with their life, just sitting on the outside,” said Chavez.

So the Parks and Rec director wants to change that. “One of the Mayor’s initiatives is to be more user-friendly,” said Santa Fe Parks and Rec Director John Munoz.

He’s asking the city council for funding to build what’s called a ‘Miracle Field,’ like one found in Tennessee. It’s an ADA and sensory park for adults and kids with disabilities.

“Technology is used, there’s a special ball, so a child might be able to listen to the ball or might actually be able to catch it,” said Munoz. “If there’s bases, the bases are textured so you can feel them. The goal lines are also textured. They’re flat so it’s easy access to wheelchairs or walkers.”

Right now, there are no official plans to build this ‘Miracle Field’ in Santa Fe, but for parents like Chavez, having one would create a place where kids like her can play like everyone else.

“I don’t think that a disability should hold somebody back from playing, doing the simple things,” said Chavez.

Munoz told us about 13 percent of people living in Santa Fe has some sort of disability. There’s no dollar amount attached to this proposed ‘Miracle Field’ but he said it will be more costly than a regular park.