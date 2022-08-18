SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe has finalized its list of projects they’re hoping to move forward on. That includes more improvements to SWAN Park, expanded soccer fields, and a new library.

The City Governing Body announced the list of projects Wednesday, August 17. Their next step is to ask state legislators for the necessary funds.

The city is asking for $5.25 million for SWAN Park. That money could go towards finishing the Arroyo Chamiso Trail, planting trees, horseshoe pits, a dog park, a BMX track, or even a water playground, according to a press release — the exact details are still being worked out.

The $22 million could go towards a new library in the up-and-coming Midtown District. Billed by the city as “the epicenter of creativity, where community art, culture, entertainment, education, and innovation thrive,” Midtown site could also see $12.1 million worth of infrastructure improvements if the city’s funding requests are approved by legislators in next year’s legislative session. Much of the Southside of Santa Fe could also see improvements.

“Our priorities are clear: Invest in facilities and improvements that will build a better future for our kids and families. This is especially true of the Southside of Santa Fe, the fastest-growing part of the city,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release. “We want healthy neighborhoods and excellent community facilities.”

The projects laid out in the funding request come from a variety of sources. Santa Fe Public Works Director Regina Wheeler says community needs are a key focus.

“The needs are compiled from the public, Councilors, and staff input throughout the year,” Wheeler said in a press release. For example, the request to expand soccer fields at the Municipal Recreation Complex reportedly comes from engagement with the soccer community in the city.

A full list of projects underway can be found on the City of Santa Fe website. In total, the requests for 2024 through 2028 total over $514 million spread across 69 projects.

Appropriations from the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions included: