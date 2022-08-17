SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe approved new locations for veterans banners, and they could be going up soon. The city is waiting on brackets that will hold the banners on poles. They say the banners will go up in waves.

The city took the hometown heroes banners down because of safety concerns about whether the light poles along Cerrillos could support them. “So probably either the end of this week or the end of next week we will work with PNM to get the first 147 banners up at that point,” Santa Fe City Manager John Blair said.

The banners will now hang along St. Francis. The city also approved parts of Cerrillos, Guadalupe and the railyard area.