SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Hometown Heroes banners will soon line city streets following another delay. A city spokesperson confirms brackets to hold the banners were supposed to arrive last week, but manufacturing delays are pushing back the timeline.

Installation is expected to begin later next week. PNM has offered their help. The banners will hang along St. Francis and approved portions of Cerillos, Guadalupe, and the Railyard area.