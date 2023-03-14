SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a vote was delayed, yet again, on what will replace the controversial obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza, the Santa Fe City Council is holding a meeting on the topic tomorrow, Wednesday, Mar. 14.

Protestors tore down the obelisk in 2020 and the council has been considering redesigning it ever since then. However, they have deferred making a decision for months.

According to the city’s website, the four original sponsors of the resolution, which lays out the next steps, will be withdrawing the resolution at tomorrow’s meeting. They say a redrafted resolution will be proposed at their next meeting.

The special meeting regarding the obelisk is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday in council chambers. There will be no public comment.