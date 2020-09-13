Santa Fe holds gun buyback event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico group held a gun buyback in Santa Fe Saturday afternoon. The city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Police, and New Mexicans to prevent gun violence hosted the event at the police station off Camino Entrada from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say offering gift cards for guns is an effective way to get unwanted guns off the street, especially with so many youths at home due to the pandemic. “People get their gift cards and they leave, and we’re just trying to help make our community safer. There are a lot of unwanted guns, and those are the ones we want to get rid of,” said Miranda Viscoli of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

The gift cards were funded by the organization , not the city. All of the guns turned in will be re-made into gardening tools.