SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) -A problem that’s plagued Albuquerque is now hitting another New Mexico city. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Santa Fe Police are investigating after a person was caught on camera lighting a trash can on fire.

The incident happened just outside the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Fe. The fire did not spread to the building but the bin was melted into a pile of plastic.

Just this week, four trash bins in Albuquerque have been lit on fire.