SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school is the first in the nation, with a new kind of security guard on campus. Santa Fe High School is exploring high-tech security options with a new robot. On Tuesday, they began test-running the robot around campus.

“The robot is going to be a complement to the security system we already have in place. As you know sometimes we’re limited on human resources to be out and they also need breaks and lunches and so forth so the robots are going to help us supplement the downtime for our regular staff,” said Mario Salbidrez, Executive Director for Santa Fe Public Schools Safety and Security.

Santa Fe Public Schools is the first district in the United States to use a security patrolling robot. It was created by TEAM 1st Technologies, an Albuquerque-based company. The robot is fully autonomous and has seven cameras.

It’s built to withstand a variety of weather changes, can go up a 30-degree incline, and can avoid obstacles that get in its way. It’s also smart enough to learn a variety of routes on campus. The hope is that it’ll deter trespassers and help monitor areas that are harder for people to watch, as well as reduce the need to put security staff in risky situations.

“It’ll take the school’s safety plan and we can download it to it. So if people are not supposed to be around in a certain area, we can play a recorded message saying ‘closed campus, please come back during school hours,” said Andy Sanchez, Channel Partner Manager for TEAM 1st Technologies.

It can also travel for 20 hours and only needs four hours to charge at a self-charging station. The robot has had a few test runs, including walking across the state senate floor back in February and also attending Santa Fe high school’s graduation in May.

“We’re going to give it a shot, we’re going to give it a test run and if it works for us great, we’ll pledge and give a compelling argument to expand it or we can walk away from it, but I believe it’s going to be a success,” said Salbidrez. Santa Fe High says that after the 60-day pilot program, the Superintendent will decide if they will keep the robot and consider getting a second one.