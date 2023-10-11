SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Santa Fe works to bring thousands of new housing units to the community, they have launched an online map where you can track housing projects currently in development.

“The future of Santa Fe and our community depends on housing for the people who live and work here,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release. “This map is an incredible tool for Santa Feans to visualize our progress toward addressing the critical need for housing in the city, and I encourage everyone to follow along as we move forward with these essential projects.”

The map is operated by the city’s Planning and Land Use Department. It shows everything from single-lot units to large multifamily developments. Click here for a link to the map.

Affordability data is also included in the map. For example, it shows which developments have opted to pay a fee instead of including affordably priced homes within the development. It also shows developments with price limits for low-income individuals.

Since 2017, Santa Fe has seen 1,686 housing units completed, the city says. An additional 2,686 are under construction.