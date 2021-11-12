Santa Fe gun buyback event exchanges firearms for gift cards

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are offering gift cards for guns this weekend. The 2021 Gun BuyBack event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Santa Fe Municipal Court. This safe surrender event is being held in partnership with the City of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Police Department, and New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

Individuals can turn in as many firearms as they’d like however, they must be in working condition and unloaded. Guns must be kept in the trunks of vehicles.

NMPGV will be providing participants with a gift card in exchange for each firearm that’s turned in. Gift cards will be for Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Albertsons, Food King, and Smith’s. The value of the gift card depends on what type of firearm is turned in:

$250 for an assault weapon

$200 for a semi-automatic handgun or semi-automatic rifle

$100 for a long gun or pistol

There will also be gun locks available free of charge. Once the firearms are surrendered and a gift card has been issued, SFPD personnel will help with conducting a National Crime Information Center examination to make sure they are not stolen.

If a firearm is discovered to be stolen, it will be entered into evidence and its rightful owner will be contacted. Those attending the event will be required to wear a face covering.