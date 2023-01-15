NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new training program in Santa Fe wants to help people become certified fiber optics technicians.

Santa Fe Community College, the county, and Workforce Solutions are teaming up to offer the free training boot camp.

People will be able to earn three certifications from the fiber optic association.

Applications are due by February 3, and training will begin February 13 and run through the 17.

Qualified applications will also receive 80 hours of paid internships credit.

Credentials will be valid for three years. Learn more here.