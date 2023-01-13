SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit went to work last week. The Keep Santa Fe Beautiful group organized a pop-up cleaning event.
More than 20 volunteers and staff cleaned up 2.5 tons of trash from the Arroyo last week.
They said this is the first of many pop-ups, and they plan to do more throughout the year.