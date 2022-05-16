SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As New Mexico families continue to evacuate their homes, many are left wondering what to do with their livestock and animals. Now the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Posse is stepping in to help.

“It really is a crisis at the moment,” said Laura Trask, the Donation Liason for the New Mexico Livestock Board.

Trask says there’s no end in sight when it comes to the fires in Northern New Mexico. “We feel that this is going to be a long-term thing,” Trask explained.

Right now, the New Mexico livestock board is helping evacuees house and feed their animals. There are four sites set up for people to take their animals in Sapello, Las Vegas, Springer, and Taos. Requests are being made to house animals in Santa Fe too.

Feeding all of them is expensive though, so to help out, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Posse is collecting both monetary and feed donations. “Since there isn’t any money available yet for feeding livestock, they’re completely dependent on donations,” Trask explained.

Trask says they’ve been able to raise $60-thousand in feed, but it goes fast. “We are in need of hay, we need horse hay and cow hay, this is not going to end,” said Trask.

If you’re interested in donating you can contact Major, Aissa Mundt with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Posse at, (701)400-5145. You can also contact them on their Facebook page.