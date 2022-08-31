SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s governing body is set to meet Wednesday night to discuss a number of issues. One of those issues: Who can and cannot ride electric bikes in the city.

Councilors are expected to introduce legislation that would prohibit anyone under the age of 16 from riding an electric bike. The legislation would also bring speed regulations for the bikes. The council is also introducing a proposed pilot program that would encourage employers to pay for employee parking at city parking facilities. They will also receive a final report from the culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth group that was tasked with recommending what should happen for monuments and statues that have become controversial.