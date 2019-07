SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s city golf courses are reopening after they were closed due to irrigation concerns. Last week, Mayor Alan Webber and city council approved temporary funding to allow the use of drinking water at city-owned rec facilities for the time being.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city-owned Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course and the athletic fields at the Municipal Recreation Complex are open.