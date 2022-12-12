SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting.

It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads.

The map hasn’t been updated since 2004 and growth around the city prompted officials to update it. “Primarily the growth,” said Geronimo Griego, fire marshal for the city of Santa Fe. “the map has not changed too much but the growth on the southern part of the city has triggered us to go ahead and update the map.”

The fire marshal says the update will not delay the response time. They will also try to re-examine the map every five years.