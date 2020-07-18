Santa Fe gets new welcome sign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors to Santa Fe will see a new welcome sign courtesy of the Keep Santa Fe Beautiful campaign.

The sign placed at the median off of Highways 84 and 285 took several years to raise funding and get the design ready. Grants from the New Mexico Tourism Department helped pay for construction, but upkeep of the area will be handled by Keep Santa Fe Beautiful. The organization says they plan on adding landscaping to the sign and solar lighting so the sign can be seen at night.