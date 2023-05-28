SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Memorial Day, the Santa Fe High School Football Team had the opportunity to place flags at the National Cemetery Saturday.

The head football coach said he asks his players to do eight hours of community service during the summer, and when the cemetery called him, he knew this was something his team could learn from.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for our kids to be able to, you know, go over there, and, you know, see something a little bit different. We’ve done a lot of community service stuff, but nothing like that, and I thought it would be really meaningful,” said Head Coach Andrew Martinez.

This is the second community service the team has done, and the players said it was a good experience.