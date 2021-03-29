Santa Fe Food Depot holds distributions in April

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot in Santa Fe is holding five food distribution events at two locations in April. They will start April 1 and will run every two weeks through April 29 at 1222 Siler Road.

The distributions will go from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or until all the food is gone. On April 10 and 24, the Food Depot will be giving out food at 4520 Cerrillos Road from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During distributions, The Food Depot asks that those who attend please wear a face mask when interacting with staff and volunteers and to make space in the trunk or back of your vehicle for the food. If you’d like to make a donation to The Food Depot, visit their website for additional information on how you can provide hunger relief to New Mexicans.

