Santa Fe food bank fighting against childhood hunger in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a simple fact, a child’s chance for a bright tomorrow starts with getting enough to eat today. In New Mexico, one in four children may not know where they will get their next meal. For the more than 120,000 New Mexico children facing hunger, getting the energy they need to learn and grow can be a daily challenge. The Executive Director of Santa Fe’s Food Depot spoke about how the community can support local children facing hunger. Visit their website to learn how to help their efforts.

