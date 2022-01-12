Santa Fe firefighter competing in strong man competition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will stay above average for the middle of January through Friday. A strong cold front will sweep through New Mexico Friday leaving much cooler weather Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure across the southwestern United States continues to warm temperatures across New Mexico through at least Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be 10-15° above average for the middle of January. However, the jet stream will be taking a southeasterly dive across the Rocky Mountains Friday, sending a cold front across New Mexico through the day into Friday night. Highs will be warmer Friday in southern New Mexico, but the northern half of the state will see a slight drop in temperatures. A few flurries or light snow will be possible in the Sangre de Cristro Mountains.