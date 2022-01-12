Santa Fe firefighter competing in strong man competition

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Fire Department is sending one of their own to a strong man competition. Captain Mario Risso is heading to Columbus, Ohio in March to participate in the world’s Strongest Firefighter Competition.

The festival hosts 22,000 athletes from 80 countries. They will compete in more than 80 events.

