SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation.
Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.