SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Case workers are used to helping others. Now, a caseworker with the Santa Fe Fire Department is in need of help himself, battling stage 4 liver cancer.

It was a diagnosis that Ray Espinosa never expected in November 2022, he found out he had stage 4 liver cancer. Then, in January of this year, doctors discovered a tumor in his pancreas and treatment began almost immediately.

Espinosa has been a case worker with the Santa Fe Fire Department for the past two years. The father of four says it’s not only been hard for him but even harder for his children. “The hardest thing for me is every time they bring it up or something changes or I get a new diagnosis something it’s right away “Are you going to die, dad?” for them it’s been pretty hard,” said Espinosa.

Yvonne Encinias, a close friend of Espinosa started a GoFundMe page for him and his family during this difficult time. The money raised will be used for doctor’s visits and medication. Espinosa said he’s grateful for all of the support he’s received since his diagnosis. They’re also currently working on other fundraisers to help out the family.