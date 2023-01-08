SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new program to get people living in Santa Fe County ready to work in the film industry.

Santa Fe’s Community College Film Office and county are all partnering with Stagecoach Foundation for the new ‘professional readiness’ for technical careers program.

It offers free training to become a film and television production assistant and gives participants 160 hours of paid work experience.

The program runs on weekends and begins on Saturday, February 11, through February 26.

Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county. Applications are due by the end of the month.