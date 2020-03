SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is making progress on its pothole problem.

During the last month, the city has patched and filled more than 1,000 potholes. That number is only expected to increase as warmer weather continues.

If you have a pothole you’d like to report, you can call the city of Santa Fe’s pothole hotline at 505-955-3000.

