Santa Fe files lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is joining dozens of cities across the nation and is now suing Purdue Pharma.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the capital city filed the suit on Tuesday in Santa Fe district court. Santa Fe’s move comes months after seven other New Mexico counties filed federal lawsuits against Purdue Pharma in May.

In total, cities and counties in 48 states are suing the drug manufacturer. In Santa Fe’s lawsuit, it states that the city, as well as others across the nation, became caught up in what is known as a “public health epidemic.”

The suit goes on to say Santa Fe has been labeled a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area by the Office of Drug Control Policy. It goes on to claim that Purdue used false and deceptive practices to market and distribute addictive opioid drugs.