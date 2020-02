SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Santa Fe fifth-grader has been selected for a national STEM program in Washington, D.C.

11-year-old Estevan Chavez from Pinon Elementary School will join students from across the nation at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference. He will take part in a unique academic and career development experience while continuing to explore his passion for STEM education.

The conference is held in July.