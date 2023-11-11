SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some, it may look like trash, but for others, it’s an opportunity to create something beautiful.

The 24th annual Recycle Santa Fe Art Festival kicked off Friday evening at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and continues through the weekend.

The festival brings together more than 100 artists from across New Mexico.

All of the handmade goodies displayed are made up of at least 75% recycled materials.

The art festival offers free admission on Sunday. Find more information here.