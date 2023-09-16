SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Santa Fe. They claimed it happened in the early morning on Saturday.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, a 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. He was airlifted to a different location for surgery.

Authorities think the shooting happened in the parking lot of Santa Fe Fashion Outlets on Cerrillos Road. They investigated the scene.

Investigators believe multiple people met up at the location before the victim was threatened with a firearm by one person, and then he was hit by gunfire by another person.

The victim is stable, authorities said.

If you have information about the suspects or the case, call Sergeant Luke Wakefield at 505 699-7860.