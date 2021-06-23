Santa Fe expands free WiFi program to students and mobile home residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will begin offering free WiFi to mobile home parks in the 87507 zip code, as well as the outside of schools, libraries and city buildings. According to the city, this idea stemmed from community members expressing concern over students in these areas not having access to WiFi for school.

According to a news release, they installed solar panels to cover the cost of electricity. Atocha Mobile Home Park is one of the first communities to receive WiFi installations. There are at least five other potential parks in Districts 3 and 4 to receive an installation.

Officials say they’re looking at installing free WiFi in the Hopewell Mann area for residents of the public housing there. This initiative is mostly funded by $250,00 from the CARES Act and also from city broadband funds.

