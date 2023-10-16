SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renters in Santa Fe who are facing eviction may soon breathe a sigh of relief. That’s because the city is launching a new initiative to help renters.

The City of Santa Fe created the Eviction Prevention Fund, they will distribute $1 million to Santa Fe renters facing eviction. More than 300 households will receive a one-time payment of $3,000. The non-profit ChainBreaker Collective is helping residents with their application process. So far 33 residents have already applied for the Eviction Prevention Fund.

Cipriana Jurado Herrera moved to Santa Fe 12 years ago, throughout the years she’s seen the cost of living sky rocket. She said it’s been challenging to find a place to live within her budget. “When we were looking for a studio near an apartment complex where we had lived before and they were considered to be cheap they were $1,200,” said Jurado Herrera. “So, what we did was rented a trailer.”

As for Jurando Herrera she’s hopeful that soon she’ll receive great news that will help out her family. “Everything’s been complicated for us, the economy, my daughter’s school so this is going to help us a lot when it comes to dealing with the debt we have,” said Jurado Herrera.

The funds are first come-first served. The applications will be reviewed and processed until the funds are exhausted.